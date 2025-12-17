Jannik Sinner to play first-ever match in South Korea before Australian Open

Jannik Sinner has confirmed that he will compete in the South Korean capital in the beginning of 2026.
The Italian tennis star announced that he will be back on court in Seoul in January 2026, days before the first major event of the next season, the Australian Open.
The four-time Grand Slam champion on Wednesday, December 17, shared a video on his Instagram saying that he will play in South Korea for the first time at the Hyundai Card Super Match.
The 24-year-old wrote, “Korea, I’ll see you soon. Really excited to be back on court and looking forward to an amazing night of tennis at the Hyundai Card Super Match. Can’t wait to meet all the fans in Seoul!”
The news made his Korean fans excited, who expressed enthusiasm in the comment section.
A user wrote, “Sooooo excited, hope you have a great time, Jan!!”
“Yessssssssssss! We are waiting for you, Jannik! Cià cià,” another expressed.
The third one gushed, “In Korea, it’s tennis etiquette to say ‘Annyeonghaseyo’ before the first serve. I’m looking forward to it.”
The organisers of the Hyundai Card Super Match last month announced that world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 2 Sinner will play an exhibition match on January 10, almost a week before the Australian Open.
The tournament organisers at that time stated, “For domestic tennis fans it will be the very first opportunity to see the two top-ranked players compete.”
It is worth noting that Sinner and Alcaraz met in three of the four Grand Slam finals in 2025. The Spanish tennis star leads their head-to-head record with 10 victories to the Italians’ five.