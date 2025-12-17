Patrick Mahomes' injury sparks Tom Brady rare admission about ACL struggle

Tom Brady has shared insights on the injury with a long road to recovery after Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL.
The Kansas City Chiefs on the weekend suffered a disappointing 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, which eliminated the team from the NFL (National Football League) playoffs for the first time in ten years and the Mahomes era.
The Chiefs not only suffered a heartbreaking loss on Sunday, December 14, but also faced a serious injury setback with Mahomes, who tore his ACL.
ACL injury is a serious injury, as it requires a long recovery period. Mahomes underwent surgery in Dallas on Monday night and began his rehabilitation process.
The Chiefs' quarterback's injury sparked NFL legend Tom Brady rare admission about injury struggles, reported Gridiron Hero.
Brady said, “It’s a tough rehab. It’s one of the toughest rehabs. I just remember every day pushing myself. And it’s always the same amount of pain and discomfort, except you’re making progress through that pain and discomfort.”
“Which is a hard psychological thing to battle. You feel like, God, every day, it doesn’t feel right. Except you’re gaining range of motion, you’re gaining strength, and you are on the road to recovery. So I wish him the very best,” he added.
It's worth noting that the medical timelines suggested that Mahomes would most probably miss the start of next season, as the recovery would take at least nine months.