Billy Ray and Firerose finalize divorce just 3 months after their split

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose have finally settled their divorce nearly after 3 months of filing it.
As reported by People, the country singer filed for divorce from Firerose (previously known as Johanna Hodges) after seven months of marriage.
The reason behind their divorce was reportedly irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct.
Billy’s attorneys Rose Palermo and Jason Talley of Cheatham Palermo & Garrett told the media outlet on Monday that the former couple had reached a settlement agreement on August 2.
Rose shared, "This past Friday the parties reached a settlement agreement at mediation to dissolve their 7-month marriage, and the Court declared the parties divorced this morning. Mr. Cyrus is relieved to put this nightmare behind him."
The Achy Breaky Heart crooner noted that he was "very relieved" by the outcome of the proceedings.
Billy recently wrote on his social media "Giving thanks today to breathe a sigh of relief. t’s unfortunate" that their relationship "played out this way."
He concluded, "...It was a matter of the heart. Love is blind ... that’s for sure. B. R. C."
For the unversed, Billy and Firerose tied the knot on October 10, 2023.