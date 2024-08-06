Entertainment

Jennifer Garner drops grueling 'Marvel fit' workout for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Jennifer Garner shares challenging workout routine to prepare for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ role

  • by Web Desk
  • August 06, 2024


Jennifer Garner has shared the insights into her intense workout routine to play Marvel character Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine after 20 years.

The Daredevil star took to her official Instagram account on Monday, August 5, and to share her challenging workout routine.

Jennifer also recalled the moment when Ryan Renolds and director Shawn Levy reached out to her for the role.

She penned, “I didn’t know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did. They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list. Shauna and I were in heaven on set with them, with my old pal @thehughjackman, @dafnekeen, @channingtatum, @realwesleysnipes. “

The 52-year-old actress revealed that shooting the fight was fun and being there all together was “truly like a dream” for her.

Jennifer had to convince her kids that she was “secretly a ninja” since she hadn’t picked up Elektra’s sais in ages.

“I’m proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them. Thank you doesn’t cut it, guys, but it’s a good placeholder until I figure out what does,” she concluded the post.

