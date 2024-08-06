Prince William and Prince Harry to put differences aside at uncle's funeral

Prince Harry and Prince William will seemingly put differences aside at their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’s funeral.
The Spare author might be forced to meet his older brother if he plans to travel to the UK to attend his uncle’s funeral.
For the unversed, Lord Robert was also Princess Diana's brother-in-law.
If the Duke of Sussex attends the funeral, it will be the first time the brother duo will go face-face in person after their awkward walkabout at Queen Elizabeth II death.
As reported by GB news, Harry also “reached out to family members" after he had a conversation with aunt Lady Jane following her husband’s death.
He reportedly spoke to his uncle, Charles Spencer, as well as his cousins.
One of Harry’s friend told Daily Mail, "In normal times it would be unimaginable that Harry would not be there to support Jane. Of course, he would want to be there..It will be a huge gathering of the Spencer clan.”
The source explained, "But these are not normal times and it may well be that everyone feels Harry’s attendance would just create too much drama. It will be very sad for him if he can’t make it."
Moreover, Harry will embark on Columbia trip with his wife Meghan Markle in November.