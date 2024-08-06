Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput pose for the paparazzi in viral clip

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's visuals from their arrival at the Mumbai airport garnered eyeballs.
In a video posted on Instagram, the lovebirds were spotted making their way to the airport parking area in style surrounded by fans.
While the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor sported a denim sweatshirt and loose pants flaunting his buzzcut, wife Mira wore a blue top with black trousers and her usual signature sunnies.
Soon the pair moved towards their car and boarded it with the Haider actor waving at the cameras after getting into his swanky vehicle.
Fans could not stop but swoon over the couple in the comments section.
" Wow nice couple cute couple," one noted.
" They both look so beautiful," another added.
Another wrote, " Love Shahid."
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who are a perfect example of happy arranged marriages, lately dropped glimpses from their summer vacation.
Earlier, the Kabir Singh star posted a goofy picture from his London vacation, channeling his inner child.