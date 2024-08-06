Cristiano Ronaldo shares glimpse of Al Nassr training: ‘Back where I belong!’

The 39-year-old soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has officially resumed his training with Saudi club Al Nassr after the UEFA European Championship.
The Portuguese star, who has been spending time with family after the Euro 2024, joined his Al Nassr mates in training ahead of the Saudi Pro League 2024-2025.
Ronaldo shared pictures of his intense training session with the club on his Instagram with the caption, “Back where I belong!”
Football fans are excited to watch CR7 back on the ground after his struggling performance in the European Championship. A user wrote, “Can't wait to watch again,” while the other commented, “Welcome back, boss.”
The third gushed, “GOAT. Ronaldo, cheer up. Always rooting for you.”
Moreover, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has shown impressive performance in the last season of the Saudi Pro League. Across all completions last season, the soccer legend scored 44 goals in 45 matches, Transfer Markt reported.
Ronaldo also won the Player of the Season 20234-24 award and the Roshn Saudi League Top Soccer award.