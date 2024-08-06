Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo shares glimpse of Al Nassr training: ‘Back where I belong!’

Portuguese footballer is practicing with Al Nassr ahead of the new season

  • by Web Desk
  • August 06, 2024


The 39-year-old soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has officially resumed his training with Saudi club Al Nassr after the UEFA European Championship.

The Portuguese star, who has been spending time with family after the Euro 2024, joined his Al Nassr mates in training ahead of the Saudi Pro League 2024-2025.

Ronaldo shared pictures of his intense training session with the club on his Instagram with the caption, “Back where I belong!”


Football fans are excited to watch CR7 back on the ground after his struggling performance in the European Championship. A user wrote, “Can't wait to watch again,” while the other commented, “Welcome back, boss.”

The third gushed, “GOAT. Ronaldo, cheer up. Always rooting for you.”

Moreover, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has shown impressive performance in the last season of the Saudi Pro League. Across all completions last season, the soccer legend scored 44 goals in 45 matches, Transfer Markt reported.

Ronaldo also won the Player of the Season 20234-24 award and the Roshn Saudi League Top Soccer award. 

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics
Zindagi pulls 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash

Zindagi pulls 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash
Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty

Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum

Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum

Sports News

Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Suni Lee views Paris Olympics as her ‘redemption tour’
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Armand "Mondo" Duplantis wins record-breaking Olympic gold
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Simone Biles ends Paris Olympic campaign with silver: ‘Happy, proud, and excited’
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Tom Brady totally floored by Simone Biles’ Olympics gymnastics
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso removed from Olympic village amid controversy
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Simone Biles falls short in balance beam final at Paris Olympics
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Former English cricketer Graham Thorpe dies at 55
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Imane Khelif breaks silence on bullying: 'Can kill people's spirit'
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Nadal counsels Alcaraz to maintain pride after Djokovic defeat
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Novak Djokovic defeats Carlos Alcaraz to earn first Olympic gold
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Suni Lee marks another victory at 2024 Paris Olympics