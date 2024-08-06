Entertainment

Selena Gomez admits 'acting has my heart' after first Emmy nomination

Selena Gomez received an Emmy nomination for 'Only Murders in the building'

  • August 06, 2024
Selena Gomez received an Emmy nomination for Only Murders in the building
Selena Gomez received an Emmy nomination for 'Only Murders in the building'

Selena Gomez is having the best year of her life as she is basking in success. 

The Calm Down singer did not only win the best actress award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival for her breathtaking performance in Emilia Perez but also scored her first Emmy acting nomination for her role in Hulu's Only Murders In the Building. 

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the Ice Cream singer revealed, "Acting has, and will always be, my heart." 

She added, "There’s so much that I want to do and that I haven’t even scratched the surface of, and it’s exciting to me.”

To note, during the same chat, Gomez also spoke candidly about her famous character Mabel's evolution over the show's three seasons. 

When asked how she celebrated her victory and success with her co-stars, the New Classic hitmaker responded, "I received flowers from [Martin Short and Steve Martin]. I’m in L.A., Marty’s always all over the world, and Steve is in New York. So, obviously, we can’t be together, but we’ll celebrate when we get back together again. But it was crazy." 

"I was just honored to be on such a show that was recognized. I feel so lucky, because there are so many great shows, and to even be considered, to have an opportunity like this, is such an honor. In my mind, I feel like I already won," Gomez continued. 

On July 22, Selena Gomez rang in her 32nd birthday with boyfriend Benny Blanco, the glimpses of which she documented on social media. 

Entertainment News

Rihanna rocks curve-baring carnival costume: PHOTO
Charles Cyphers, ‘Halloween’ actor breathes his last at 85
Ryan Reynolds heaps praises on Jennifer Garner and her ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ cameo
Kit Harrington 'couldn't be more blessed' to have daughter
‘House of the Dragon’ will end with season 4? Find out
Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput pose for the paparazzi in viral clip
Kriti Sanon casts her magic spell in black dress as she returns from Greece
Jennifer Lopez looks forward to ‘what’s next’ amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours
Shraddha Kapoor breaks up with Rahul Mody?
Henry Cavill makes hilarious confession about his 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameo
Jennifer Garner drops grueling 'Marvel fit' workout for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Sania Mirza shares her 'Weekly Recap' featuring busy moments