Selena Gomez admits 'acting has my heart' after first Emmy nomination

Selena Gomez is having the best year of her life as she is basking in success.
The Calm Down singer did not only win the best actress award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival for her breathtaking performance in Emilia Perez but also scored her first Emmy acting nomination for her role in Hulu's Only Murders In the Building.
In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the Ice Cream singer revealed, "Acting has, and will always be, my heart."
She added, "There’s so much that I want to do and that I haven’t even scratched the surface of, and it’s exciting to me.”
To note, during the same chat, Gomez also spoke candidly about her famous character Mabel's evolution over the show's three seasons.
When asked how she celebrated her victory and success with her co-stars, the New Classic hitmaker responded, "I received flowers from [Martin Short and Steve Martin]. I’m in L.A., Marty’s always all over the world, and Steve is in New York. So, obviously, we can’t be together, but we’ll celebrate when we get back together again. But it was crazy."
"I was just honored to be on such a show that was recognized. I feel so lucky, because there are so many great shows, and to even be considered, to have an opportunity like this, is such an honor. In my mind, I feel like I already won," Gomez continued.
On July 22, Selena Gomez rang in her 32nd birthday with boyfriend Benny Blanco, the glimpses of which she documented on social media.