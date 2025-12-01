Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's 'complex' relationship explained amid rumours

Ariana Grande and Cynthia "complex" relationship has been finally revealed days after speculations — all thanks to the internet.
The Wicked: For Good duo - who sparked dating rumours during the promotions and premieres of their film, released on November 21, 2025, are believed to be in a "non-demi-curious-semi-binary relationship."
The phrase went viral last week after a satire blog, The Lament claimed that "Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande STUN as they reveal they are in a non-demi-curious semi-binary relationship."
Adding, "Cynthia explained, 'It means we are not actually a couple but we are curious about what that could mean and everything' she demented."
Soon after the phrase went viral, netizens flocked to social media to find out what does a non-demi-curious semi-binary relationship actually mean?
After deep research, Ariana's fans realised that it was a made up term, which was only used in the satirical post and has no link with the LGBTQ+ identity or relationship context.
It was also confirmed that neither of the actors have ever used this term to describe their bond nor do they have anything beyond friendship.
What does a "non-demi-curious semi-binary relationship" mean?
Despite being a non-existent term, "a non-demi-curious semi-binary relationship," refer to a romantic or sexual bond where at least one person is semi-binary, who partly identifies with a binary gender (male or female) and partly outside the binary.
While "non-demi-curious" mean that neither partner is questioning or exploring demisexuality.
What is demisexuality?
The term which doesn't exist is being used to describe a sexual orientation,which is believed to be experienced only after creating a deep emotional connection with someone.
How Ariana Grande and Cynthia sparked dating rumours?
Ariana and Cynthia ignited relationship rumours by being extra warm and physically affectionate towards each other during red carpet appearances on Wicked: For Good premieres.