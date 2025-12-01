Entertainment

Gwen Stefani breaks silence on Blake Shelton split speculations

The 'Rich Girl' crooner and her husband first ignited divorce speculation last month

  • By Fatima Hassan
Gwen Stefani has finally opened up about the ongoing breakup rumors with her husband, Blake Shelton. 

The 56-year-old American singer-songwriter took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, November 28, to release a PDA-filled snap with her life partner, with whom she has reportedly parted ways.  

In the viral photo, Shelton was pictured placing a gentle kiss on Stefani’s cheek, while she captured the loving moment.

The caption-less photo appeared to be her first post since she sparked divorce rumors with her partner.

According to Page Six, these breakup speculations initially emerged when an insider revealed to the outlet that the couple, who tied the knot on July 3, 2021, were having problems. 

"This is a completely made-up story created solely for headlines and clicks," the tipster noted to the outlet. 

The rumors escalated when Shelton and Stefani did not attend the CMA Awards on November 19, despite Shelton being nominated in the Musical Event of the Year category for his feature on the Post Malone song, Pour Me a Drink.

For the unversed, this is the second marriage for Gwen Stefani and the third for Blake Shelton, as she was previously married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale from 2002 to 2016. 

While Shelton was married to Kaynette Williams from 2003 to 2006, then Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015. 

