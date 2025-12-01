Anne Hathaway drops exciting update on her upcoming film 'Mother Mary' 

Anne Hathaway has fueled excitement among her fans as she shares another fresh update on her highly anticipated movie, Mother Mary.
The Devil Wears Prada actress, who is set to rule hearts with her new instalment of comedy-drama, turned to her official Instagram account to reveal the date for the release of her new movie’s trailer.
Hathaway dropped an eye-popping poster of Mother Mary, featuring herself as an unnamed pop star, alongside her co-star, Michaela Coel, in David Lowery’s latest directorial.
"This is not a ghost story. This is not a love story. David Lowery’s MOTHER MARY, trailer tomorrow," the 43-year-old American actress stated in the caption.
The new poster also revealed that fans can expect soothing music in the forthcoming A24 movie, which was created by renowned musicians, including Charli XCX, Jack Antonoff, and FKA Twigs.
According to media reports, Anne Hathaway is set to play an unnamed pop star in Mother Mary, a particular role described as a hybrid of Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.
The character is a diva who experiences an existential crisis and flees her tour to seek out an old friend who helped shape her public persona.
Meanwhile, her co-actor, Michaela Coel, will portray Sam, an iconic fashion designer, in the film Mother Mary.
For the unversed, Mother Mary is expected to smash the big screens in April 2026.