Millie Bobby Brown makes surprising announcement amid ‘Stranger Things 5’ buzz

  • By Riba Shaikh
Millie Bobby Brown has made a surprising revelation about her name amid Stranger Things season 5 Volume 1 release.

In an interview with VT - aired on November 26, the same day Stranger Things' season finale's first part was premiered on Netflix, Millie joined her costar Noah Schnapp.

During the interview, Noah - who played Will Byers in the sci-fi series was quizzed on how well does he know his Stranger Things costar.

The interview asked “Noah , what is Millie’s full name?” who has changed her name 18 months after tying the knot with Jake Bongiovi.

In response to the question, Noah quickly responded that the Enola Holmes star is now called Millie Bonnie Brown.

However, Millie corrected that she has changed her name after getting married.

To which Noah guessed, "Millie Bonnie Bongiovi Brown," in response Millie asked him to "drop the Brown."

"Drop the Bobby [and] drop the Brown. It’s just Millie Bonnie Bongiovi," she added.

Millie and Jake exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in May 2023 - three years after they started dating.

While, they had a second ceremony in Italy three months later.

In August of this year, Millie and Jake announced that they have adopted a baby girl, via a joint Instagram post.

