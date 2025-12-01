'Wicked' author announces release date for new prequel after box office win 

Entertainment

  By Hafsa Noor
Wicked author, Gregory Maguire, has made a delightful announcement for fans after box office win.

As per Harper Collins, the author has started writing a new book in the series based on Glinda.

A statement on the publisher’s website mentioned that prequel, Galinda: A Charmed Childhood, will focus on the “pink-clad, effervescent” Galinda Upland, who later becomes Glinda the Good. It is a sister volume to Elphie: A Wicked Childhood, which was released earlier this year.

The official description of the plot read, “The youngest of four children in a high-born family down on their luck, Galinda is both pampered and ignored. Her natural grace promises to elevate her in the district dance competitions—but these efforts distract her from seeing the growing resentments of local merchants who disapprove of her family’s business strategies.”

It continued, “Enmired in the self-satisfactions and unnamed timidities of childhood, Galinda finds in herself neither canniness nor the need to cultivate it. However, as her father deftly pivots around the snares and nets laid for him by his competitors, Galinda begins to dance toward a life that might lift her above her proud, if hardscrabble, childhood.”

To note, As Wicked: For Good pushes past $393.3 million at the box office, as per Variety.

Galinda: A Charmed Childhood hits bookstores on September 29, 2026.

