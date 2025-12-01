Entertainment

Billie Eilish rocks unexpected look after movie announcement

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Billie Eilish shocked fans as she ditched her signature baggy style for skintight equestrian gear, revealing a completely new and unexpected look.

Following the celebration of Thanksgiving holiday with her family, the Birds of a Feather songstress enjoyed some relaxing time while horseback riding in Los Angeles.

For her pouting, Billie wore a skintight equestrian and her long, dark hair pulled into a tight ponytail.

She appeared to be wearing little to no makeup for her solo excursion.

Sporting a black high-neck long-sleeve top, fitted pants, and riding boots, the Bad Guy star seemed unfazed while enjoying a low-key day.

Notably her appearance came after Billie announced that she will be releasing a 3D movie, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live, which she will co-directed with James Cameron.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D) coming to theatres on march 20th 2026 !!!! this has been one of my favorite tours everrrrrr and being able to capture it and co-direct this film with @jamescameronofficial has truly been a dream come true. can’t wait for you all to see it :’)”

To note, Billie Eilish is set to hit the theaters on March 20, 2026.

