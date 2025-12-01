Entertainment

Britney Spears considers big move amid family intervention concerns

The ‘Womanizer’ singer has been under 'huge pressure' in California after family intervention buzz

  By Javeria Ahmed
Britney Spears considers big move amid family intervention concerns
Britney Spears considers big move amid family intervention concerns

Britney Spears is reportedly considering a move to the UK as concerns mount that her family may be preparing an intervention.

As per The Sun, a source revealed that the Womanizer singer has been under “huge pressure” in California and is looking for a “new place to set up home.”

The reports claimed that Spears is contemplating the move because she fears her father, Jamie, and her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, may be preparing an intervention — despite her 13-year conservatorship having ended in 2021.

An insider also revealed that her family members have expressed a desire to connect her with professional medical care to get the help.

The source said, “Britney has said that she wants to live in England.”

“Britney has been telling those around her that a foreign move or step away from LA might be nice soon,” the tipster mentioned..

They added, “London would be her dream move. She is feeling a huge amount of pressure at the moment in the aftermath of Kevin's book and claims. Her socials have been flooded with fans concerned for her welfare.”

Notably, this update came after it was alleged that her sons have restored their bond with Jamie, while he continues communication with Britney Spear’s mother, Lynne, and ex-husband Kevin.

