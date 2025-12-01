Entertainment

Noah Hawley's Alien series premieres on new platform with bold vision

The 'Alien: Earth' was initially premiered in August this year

Noah Hawley's new television series has debuted as an exciting addition to the iconic sci-fi horror franchise. 

The Alien series, which was launched on August 12, 2025, is now available globally on Disney+ with additional exciting streaming options for fans. 

According to News Az, the first episode of the Alien series on the FX linear channel was available on Hulu the same day for U.S. audiences.  

International viewers can access it starting August 13, 2025, exclusively via Disney+. 

This release strategy aligns with modern streaming trends, ensuring a broad audience reach.

Noah Hawley, known for his acclaimed projects such as Fargo, is at the helm as showrunner and head writer.

The cast is comprised of both newcomers and established actors, with an emphasis on practical effects and atmospheric storytelling.

Fans are encouraged to check their local Disney+ libraries, as release dates may vary slightly by region.

The cast for Alien: Earth includes Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Lily Newmark, Richa Moorjani, Essie Davis, and others in the leading characters.

Notably, the show effectively revives the franchise’s chilling roots for a contemporary audience while remaining faithful to its legacy. 

