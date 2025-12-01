Britney Spears reflects on 'suffering' after Kim Kardashian sleepover

Entertainment

  • By Hafsa Noor
Britney Spears has shared a thought-provoking note about her mental health issues after having a sleepover with Kim Kardashian.

The pop icon took to Instagram and sparked concern among her fandom with a cryptic message.

She wrote, "Sometimes when hard things happen, good things come from it and we learn. I learned that a real note of expression with emotion speaks volumes for us all! Call it childish, silly, annoying. We grow up to become women, but do you dare keep the most sensitive part of the soul and allow it to rebel.”

Britney added, "Sometimes through suffering and ugliness and sacrifice, extremely rare and beautiful things can be manifested and shared that can touch another person so they understand they are not alone, and yet the woman in me will make sure I find my destination."

The Baby One More Time singer noted that sadness and darkness are important to make a person understand the pain of losing someone.

She continued, The child within must speak in the most vulnerable of times. Sadness and darkness survive to make an understanding of losing someone and of the hurt and pain."

Britney’s post comes a month after her ex-husband Kevin Federline released his explosive memoir, You Thought You Knew, voicing concerns for the singer after the end of her 13-year conservatorship in 2021.

