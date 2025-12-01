Entertainment

Kyle Richards makes rare comments on dating plans after Mauricio Umansky split

The 'Halloween' star announced her separation from her ex-husband, Mauricio Umansky, in 2023

Kyle Richards is opening up about her personal life and future marriage plans after she parted ways with her ex-husband, Mauricio Umansky. 

In a recent interview with People, the 56-year-old American actress shared her future marriage plans after she announced her painful separation from her former partner. 

At a recent event in Los Angeles featuring Anastasia Soare and Oprah Winfrey, Richards expressed her contentment with her current lifestyle.

"Right now, I’m just enjoying being by myself and with my girls," she remarked, referring to her two daughters.

She continued, "I just had a girls' weekend in Nashville. We had the best time. It's like all the fall vibes. And I'm good."

The Halloween starlet also highlighted the joy of spending quality time with them, sharing a memorable girls’ weekend in Nashville filled with autumn festivities.

"Of course, I hope to get married one day again. I mean, listen, I’m someone who really enjoys being married. So I won’t be single my whole life," Richards noted.

This interview comes a few years after Kyle Richards announced her high-profile breakup with Mauricio Umansky in July 2023, after spending 27 years together. 

The former couple are also parents to their three daughters, Alexia, 29, Sophia, 25, and Portia, 21.

Kyle Richards also shares her 36-year-old daughter, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.    

