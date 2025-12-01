Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco enjoy intimate post-Thanksgiving date night   

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have shown a sweet PDA-filled moment during an intimate date night.
The couple, who got married in September in Santa Barbara, attended the Los Angeles Lakers game at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, November 30.
During the match, Gomez and Blanco were all smiles as they watched the team’s face-off.
For the outing, the 33-year-old American singer sported a black tank top, which she paired with the matching trousers.
While the American record producer wore a jean jacket covered in decorative patches with a jean button-up shirt underneath, which he accessorized with a gold chain.
Notably, Gomez and Blanco shared a sweet kiss as they watched the teams battle with each other on the court.
This update comes after the Only Murders in the Building star shared her first Thanksgiving celebrations with her husband, Benny Blanco, after her marriage.
On Thursday, November 27, the singer-turned-actress took to her Instagram handle to post the holiday glimpses.
"Most thankful for all of you today," Gomez wrote over the viral image, before adding, "Happy Thanksgiving."
For the unversed, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California, on September 27, after dating each other for two years.