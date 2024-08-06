Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds heaps praises on Jennifer Garner and her 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameo

Jennifer Garner made her cameo appearance as Elektra in MCU movie ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

  August 06, 2024
Ryan Reynolds is in awe of his “favorite performer and person” Jennifer Garner!

The Ghosted actor, who is currently basking in the success of his and Hugh Jackman’s recently released film, Deadpool & Wolverine, dedicated a heartfelt tribute to The Family Switch actress for her electrifying cameo.

Ryan shared a carousel of photos from the set of Deadopool 3 featuring the actor himself in one of the clicks, standing next to Jennifer Garner, dressed as Electra.

The series also included other adorable pictures of Jennifer, seemingly taken during the filming of the MCU film.


Ryan penned a sweet caption to praise Jennifer for not only her performance but also for the kind of person she is.

“This @jennifer.garner person. She has a blackbelt in nice, but has inside her, an unblinking hurricane of vengeance,” Ryan noted.

He continued, “I’ve worked with Jen twice now. She brings a completely different scope of skills to each movie but can’t hide one detail… I don’t care how talented someone is, you can’t hide humanity.”

The IF star concluded his caption noting, “She’s not only one of my favourite performers, she’s one of my favourite people. I love her and I will now and always, owe her one. Or five. What a baller. #ElektraForever.”

Deadpool & Wolverine was releases in theatres worldwide on July 26, 2024.

