  • By Hafsa Noor
Zhao Lusi files lawsuit after Influential Artist of the Year award

Zhao Lusi was named Influential Artist of the Year at the 2025 Tencent Music Entertainment Awards

Zhao Lusi has filed lawsuits after winning a prestigious award at the 2025 Tencent Music Entertainment Awards.

On December 26, 2025, the Hidden Love star took a legal action against 4 Bilibili users for online defamation and reputational damage.

Her legal team’s statement read, “Based on the evidence provided and the circumstances reported by Ms. Zhao Lusi, several users on the Bilibili platform. The above-mentioned conduct by these Bilibili users has resulted in a decline in Ms. Zhao Lusi's social evaluation, harmed her personal reputation.”

The users “have repeatedly and publicly posted insulting and defamatory statements targeting Ms. Zhao Lusi on online platforms, with the intent to smear and damage her reputation.”

“Our law firm has also been entrusted to continuously monitor online information and to promptly collect evidence of any content suspected of infringement published by relevant parties. Should any such parties fail to cease their infringing conduct, legal liability will be pursued in accordance with the law,” the statement continued.

Once the court orders the platform to reveal their real identities, her law firm will demand public apologies and compensation. 

Zhao's lawsuit comes after she was named Influential Artist of the Year at the Tencent Music Entertainment Awards.

