Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater quash breakup rumours with Christmas snap

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have continued to shut down split rumours with sweet Christmas snaps.
On Friday, December 26, the pair turned to their Instagram account to share clicks from an intimate gathering with friends, signalling that their relationship is going strong.
Slater shared two short clips of the One Last Time singer posing with her dog, Toulouse, as she smiled at her boyfriend.
While The Untold Secrets actor did not share his own snaps, Grande reposted his Instagram stories with pink hearts.
The 32-year-old also posed with her close pal Doug Middlebrook and Bowen Yang and Harry Moore.
For the intimate gathering, Grande slipped into a chic all-black ensemble with a cream-coloured headband.
The couple also shut down their breakup speculation when this week Slater went to support Grande at her hosting gig on SNL.
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were first romantically linked in the summer of 2023, after they met on the set of Wicked in 2022.
Initially, the pair sparked heavy criticism as fans speculated that their romance overlapped with their previous marriages, as both the stars filed for their divorces earlier that year.
When production of Wicked kicked off in December 2022, Grande was married to Dalton Gomez, while Slater had just welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Lilly Jay.
Earlier this year, rumours about their breakup were at an all-time high, as they had not been seen together for months and were rarely seen together at Wicked: For Good promos.