  By Hania Jamil
North West flaunts diamond grillz and close bond with step mom on Insta

Being a daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, North West is accustomed to attention and fame, but her latest Instagram moves might have taken the cake.

The 12-year-old, who has garnered quite the spotlight with her fashion choices, continued her streak of bold makeovers with custom diamond-encrusted grillz, causing a frenzy on the internet.

North turned to her Instagram account to share several snaps and clips of her "icy" teeth, paired with teal-dyed hair and her iconic style of clothing.


The shocking set was crafted by Johnny Dang, who shared his own experience of working on the exciting project, penning, "My girl @norhtwest hit me up for some ice for Christmas...said make it sharp, so we got straight to work."

Moreover, a day after she showed off her diamond grillz, the tween surprised the internet with her close bond with her stepmom, Bianca Censori.

Picture Credit: North West/ Instagram
Picture Credit: North West/ Instagram

While Censori did not make it to North's grid, Kim's daughter shared a screenshot of the duo attending a video call with singer BabyXsosa on her Instagram Stories.

Both Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have yet to be featured on their daughter's Instagram, which as of now only has three posts.

Notably, North West launched her Instagram account on December 20 and has garnered 934K followers in a span of a week.

