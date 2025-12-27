Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 2: Flat episodes prompt fans to root for Vecna

Part 2 of the final season of 'Stranger Things' has left fans wondering about the creative direction of The Duffer Brothers

  • By Hania Jamil
Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2: Flat episodes prompt fans to root for Vecna
'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 2: Flat episodes prompt fans to root for Vecna 

Stranger Things Season 5 Vol. 2 premiered on Christmas Day with three episodes, and fans have strong opinions.

While the first two episodes of the second part managed to skip the critics' radar, the seventh episode of Vol. 2, titled The Bridge, and written by the Duffer Brothers, was not so lucky.

Following its release, Stranger Things 5 episode 7 has become the second lowest-rated episode of the hit Netflix series, only above The Lost Sister.

The episode featured Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) explaining how the Upside Down is actually an interdimensional bridge, while Steve (Joe Keery) put forward a plan to tackle Vecna and his army of Demogorgons once and for all.

However, the scene that garnered the most attention was Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) coming out to his friends and family.

Fans reaction to Will Byers coming out scene:

Many criticised the unrealistic aspect of coming out in an almost public setting, especially with most of the characters present being those who have no emotional connection with Will.

While for others the lacklustre dialogues and other actors' lack of expression were a red flag.

Referring to the coming out scene, one fan penned on X, "This is so f---ing absurd i can't."

Will Byers says he dont like girls
Will Byers says he 'don't like girls'

"The death of a character would have been less horrible," another fan noted, highlighted fans' theory that Vol. 2 will feature the death of a major character.

"DOING A FULL COMING OUT SESSION TO LIKE 20 PEOPLE IN THE EIGHTIES YOU CANT MAKE THIS UPPPPP."

Moreover, fans also shared how the amount of excitement for the second part was not met with equal content, as they felt nothing was achieved in the three episodes.

Frustrated fans took to X, cheering for the main antagonist, Vecna, as one user wrote, "nah vecna was right let's reshape the world and kill everyone."

While a second Stranger Things enthusiast mirrored the same sentiment, noting, "i hope vecna wins at this point."

Notably, the final episode of Stranger Things will be released on New Year's Eve on Netflix and in selected theatres in the US and Canada.

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater quash breakup rumours with Christmas snap

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater quash breakup rumours with Christmas snap
Tyler Perry hit with fresh sexual assault allegation from another actor

Tyler Perry hit with fresh sexual assault allegation from another actor

Jordyn Woods announces engagement with Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods announces engagement with Karl-Anthony Towns
The Cure's guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte dies at 65

The Cure's guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte dies at 65

Zhao Lusi files lawsuit after Influential Artist of the Year award

Zhao Lusi files lawsuit after Influential Artist of the Year award
Zoe Saldaña drops steamy Christmas snap as she enjoys 'giving season'

Zoe Saldaña drops steamy Christmas snap as she enjoys 'giving season'
Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce breaks silence on retirement rumours

Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce breaks silence on retirement rumours
'Big Brother' contestant Mickey Lee tragically passes away at age of 35

'Big Brother' contestant Mickey Lee tragically passes away at age of 35

Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour’s relationship gets ‘messy’ in 'Stranger Things'

Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour’s relationship gets ‘messy’ in 'Stranger Things'
Jimmy Kimmel explodes at Donald Trump in brutal alternative Christmas message

Jimmy Kimmel explodes at Donald Trump in brutal alternative Christmas message
Nicola Roberts to welcome baby no. 1 with partner Mitch Hahn

Nicola Roberts to welcome baby no. 1 with partner Mitch Hahn
Nancy, Jonathan engaged in ‘Stranger Things' Season 5 Volume 2?

Nancy, Jonathan engaged in ‘Stranger Things' Season 5 Volume 2?

Popular News

Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to three-and-a-half years for rape conviction

Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to three-and-a-half years for rape conviction
3 minutes ago
Zelenskyy and Trump to hold call with EU leaders before Florida meeting

Zelenskyy and Trump to hold call with EU leaders before Florida meeting
2 hours ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer major setback as another key aide quits job

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer major setback as another key aide quits job
2 hours ago