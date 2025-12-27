'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 2: Flat episodes prompt fans to root for Vecna 

Stranger Things Season 5 Vol. 2 premiered on Christmas Day with three episodes, and fans have strong opinions.
While the first two episodes of the second part managed to skip the critics' radar, the seventh episode of Vol. 2, titled The Bridge, and written by the Duffer Brothers, was not so lucky.
Following its release, Stranger Things 5 episode 7 has become the second lowest-rated episode of the hit Netflix series, only above The Lost Sister.
The episode featured Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) explaining how the Upside Down is actually an interdimensional bridge, while Steve (Joe Keery) put forward a plan to tackle Vecna and his army of Demogorgons once and for all.
However, the scene that garnered the most attention was Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) coming out to his friends and family.
Fans reaction to Will Byers coming out scene:
Many criticised the unrealistic aspect of coming out in an almost public setting, especially with most of the characters present being those who have no emotional connection with Will.
While for others the lacklustre dialogues and other actors' lack of expression were a red flag.
Referring to the coming out scene, one fan penned on X, "This is so f---ing absurd i can't."
"The death of a character would have been less horrible," another fan noted, highlighted fans' theory that Vol. 2 will feature the death of a major character.
"DOING A FULL COMING OUT SESSION TO LIKE 20 PEOPLE IN THE EIGHTIES YOU CANT MAKE THIS UPPPPP."
Moreover, fans also shared how the amount of excitement for the second part was not met with equal content, as they felt nothing was achieved in the three episodes.
Frustrated fans took to X, cheering for the main antagonist, Vecna, as one user wrote, "nah vecna was right let's reshape the world and kill everyone."
While a second Stranger Things enthusiast mirrored the same sentiment, noting, "i hope vecna wins at this point."
Notably, the final episode of Stranger Things will be released on New Year's Eve on Netflix and in selected theatres in the US and Canada.