  • By Fatima Hassan
The Cure's guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte dies at 65

The popular American rock band pays heart-wrenching tribute to deceased bandmate on Instagram

  • By Fatima Hassan
Perry Bamonte has tragically passed away at the age of 65!

The popular American rock band, The Cure, confirmed his death with a brief statement on Friday, December 26. 

Notably, the statement begins with, "It is with enormous sadness that we confirm the death of our great friend and bandmate Perry Bamonte, who passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas."

"Great friend and bandmate had passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas, Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, ‘Teddy’ was a warm-hearted and vital part of The Cure story," the statement read.

They also paid a homage, "Our thoughts and condolences are with all his family. He will be greatly missed.”

Notably, the deceased guitarist, whose real name was Perry Archangelo Bamonte, was born in London on September 3, 1960.

Perry joined the rock band after the band’s former keyboardist, Roger O’Donnell, in 1990.

After leaving the group in 2005, he joined Love Amongst Ruin alongside ex-members of Placebo and Julian Cope’s band.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Cure in 2019, and rejoined the band in 2022. 

