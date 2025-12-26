Entertainment
Zoe Saldaña drops steamy Christmas snap as she enjoys 'giving season'

The 'Avatar' star celebrates Christmas by treating fans to a bold Instagram snap

Zoe Saldaña has celebrated this Christmas in bold style! 

The Avatar actress turned to her Instagram account on Thursday, December 25, to embrace her fans with racy holiday gifts.

Saldaña captioned her Christmas Day Instagram post, "It’s giving season." 

The actress shared an image from the back, wearing nothing but tights, a black thong, and a sleeveless top, only half-on.

Notably, the 47-year-old American actress wore her Christopher Esber top, which she paired with her braided updo.

Fans reaction over Zoe Saldaña's snap: 

As the new photo of the Emilia Pérez star garnered immense attention on social media, fans quickly flocked to the comments section to express their excitement over her bold display.

One fan noted, "Okay, BUNDA Princess. PURrrrrr."

"It’s the gift that keeps on giving," another user said.

A third added, "Merry Christmas, Zoe! From the Philippines."

"The gift that keeps on giving," the fourth commented.

For those unaware, Zoe Saldaña is currently celebrating the success of Avatar’s third instalment, Avatar: Fire and Ash, which premiered on December 19.  

Saldaña has been on a press tour for the movie, discussing her character Neytiri and the new challenges the Sully family faces.

