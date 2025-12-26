Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce breaks silence on retirement rumours

Travis Kelce gets emotional as Taylor Swift shows up to support him during last football match of 2025

  • By Hafsa Noor
Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce breaks silence on retirement rumours
Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce breaks silence on retirement rumours

Taylor Swift showed up to support Travis Kelce during his last match of 2025.

On Thursday, December 25, the the Kansas City Chiefs star played against the Broncos. His team lost 20-13 to the Denver team.

The Chiefs won't make it to the playoffs with their season record for the first time in 10 years.

During an interview with Prime Video, Tavis got emotional, "You know, that's a good question, man. I think I'm still searching for those answers... The way this one ended with a sour taste in my mouth. I feel motivated, but I got to make the right decision for me."

He addressed the retirement rumours, "And I got to hope that if I do want to come back, the Chiefs are willing to bring me back. So it's a two-way street on that."

While concluding the chat, Travis added, "But at the same time, man, at this point in this year, I'm just trying to finish out and give Chiefs Kingdom everything that I've got and go out there and do it with some of that flair that you said I play with."

For the match day, Taylor opted for a long-sleeved black top with a bright red bomber jacket by The Frankie Shop.

She completed the outfit with a $4,200 Louis Vuitton Express PM bag.

Jordyn Woods announces engagement with Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods announces engagement with Karl-Anthony Towns
The Cure's guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte dies at 65

The Cure's guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte dies at 65

Zhao Lusi files lawsuit after Influential Artist of the Year award

Zhao Lusi files lawsuit after Influential Artist of the Year award
Zoe Saldaña drops steamy Christmas snap as she enjoys 'giving season'

Zoe Saldaña drops steamy Christmas snap as she enjoys 'giving season'
'Big Brother' contestant Mickey Lee tragically passes away at age of 35

'Big Brother' contestant Mickey Lee tragically passes away at age of 35

Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour’s relationship gets ‘messy’ in 'Stranger Things'

Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour’s relationship gets ‘messy’ in 'Stranger Things'
Jimmy Kimmel explodes at Donald Trump in brutal alternative Christmas message

Jimmy Kimmel explodes at Donald Trump in brutal alternative Christmas message
Nicola Roberts to welcome baby no. 1 with partner Mitch Hahn

Nicola Roberts to welcome baby no. 1 with partner Mitch Hahn
Nancy, Jonathan engaged in ‘Stranger Things' Season 5 Volume 2?

Nancy, Jonathan engaged in ‘Stranger Things' Season 5 Volume 2?
Jennifer Aniston posts rare snap of boyfriend Jim Curtis on first Christmas

Jennifer Aniston posts rare snap of boyfriend Jim Curtis on first Christmas
Brooklyn Beckham snubs dad on Christmas after 'devastating' social media move

Brooklyn Beckham snubs dad on Christmas after 'devastating' social media move
Noah Schnapp chokes up reading Will’s scene in 'Stranger Things' Volume 2

Noah Schnapp chokes up reading Will’s scene in 'Stranger Things' Volume 2

Popular News

Jordyn Woods announces engagement with Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods announces engagement with Karl-Anthony Towns
9 minutes ago
The Cure's guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte dies at 65

The Cure's guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte dies at 65

an hour ago
6 essential tips to protect your skin during winter season

6 essential tips to protect your skin during winter season

48 minutes ago