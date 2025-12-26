Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce breaks silence on retirement rumours

Taylor Swift showed up to support Travis Kelce during his last match of 2025.
On Thursday, December 25, the the Kansas City Chiefs star played against the Broncos. His team lost 20-13 to the Denver team.
The Chiefs won't make it to the playoffs with their season record for the first time in 10 years.
During an interview with Prime Video, Tavis got emotional, "You know, that's a good question, man. I think I'm still searching for those answers... The way this one ended with a sour taste in my mouth. I feel motivated, but I got to make the right decision for me."
He addressed the retirement rumours, "And I got to hope that if I do want to come back, the Chiefs are willing to bring me back. So it's a two-way street on that."
While concluding the chat, Travis added, "But at the same time, man, at this point in this year, I'm just trying to finish out and give Chiefs Kingdom everything that I've got and go out there and do it with some of that flair that you said I play with."
For the match day, Taylor opted for a long-sleeved black top with a bright red bomber jacket by The Frankie Shop.
She completed the outfit with a $4,200 Louis Vuitton Express PM bag.