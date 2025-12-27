Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to three-and-a-half years for rape conviction

Former NCT member Taeil's second appeal against his prison sentence has been denied, as the Supreme Court finalised a three-and-a-half years prison term for the K-pop idol.
On Friday, December 26, the court upheld the court's ruling that found the singer and his two accomplices guilty of a special quasi-rape charge.
The charge applies when two or more people assault a victim who is unable to resist due to unconsciousness or any other factors.
For sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman, the legal officials shared on Saturday, December 27, that the three men were also ordered to complete 40 hours of a sexual violence treatment programme and were barred from working at organisations related to children, adolescents and the disabled.
Taeil, whose real name is Moon Tae-il, and his accomplice were indicted without detention in March on charges of sexually assaulting a foreign woman in Seoul, South Korea, in June last year.
The victim was reportedly a tourist who was intoxicated at the time of the incident.
During the initial trial in July, the Seoul Central District Court ordered Taeil's immediate detention, citing the severity of the offence.
Taeil debuted in 2016 as a member of NCT, a globally popular K-pop group managed by SM Entertainment.
However, his career came to an abrupt halt in August 2024 when police launched an investigation into the allegations, with SM promptly kicking him out of the boy group.