Prince Harry set to strive for prominent Royal role in 2026 despite William's rift

Prince Harry is set to negotiate for a stronger position in the Royal Family next year, as predicted by his late mom, Princess Diana's astrologer.
As per surprising predictions made by Debbie Frank, King Charles' estranged son Harry will likely to come up with a permanent solution, not only to end his rift with senior royals but also to secure a prominent position in the firm.
The Duke of Sussex - who severed ties with the firm following his exit from the UK in 2020, with wife Meghan Markle after stepping down from their royal duties, will experience a powerful transition in the coming year.
"Harry enters 2026 filled with motivation to power himself up with his goals and ambitions," Debbie claimed.
She continued, "The year offers plenty of opportunity to make fresh starts and enter into new joint ventures that promise excitement and opportunity."
The astrologer further explained that "Harry will also inevitably meet some challenges along the way which require him to adjust his thinking and plans."
"The Full Moon on 26 October flashes across the royal family's charts, picking up Harry's Pluto, planet of powerful transformation," she added.
Diana's former further predicted, "This is likely to focus his mind on his position within the family, with a ripple effect through the rest of the year."
"Harry strives to negotiate his role and is set to come up with a solution before the end of 2026," she concluded.