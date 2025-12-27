Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Prince Harry set to strive for prominent Royal role in 2026 despite William's rift

Prince Harry likely to negotiate a 'stronger position' in Royal Family next year

  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince Harry set to strive for prominent Royal role in 2026 despite Williams rift
Prince Harry set to strive for prominent Royal role in 2026 despite William's rift

Prince Harry is set to negotiate for a stronger position in the Royal Family next year, as predicted by his late mom, Princess Diana's astrologer.

As per surprising predictions made by Debbie Frank, King Charles' estranged son Harry will likely to come up with a permanent solution, not only to end his rift with senior royals but also to secure a prominent position in the firm.

The Duke of Sussex - who severed ties with the firm following his exit from the UK in 2020, with wife Meghan Markle after stepping down from their royal duties, will experience a powerful transition in the coming year.

"Harry enters 2026 filled with motivation to power himself up with his goals and ambitions," Debbie claimed.

She continued, "The year offers plenty of opportunity to make fresh starts and enter into new joint ventures that promise excitement and opportunity."

The astrologer further explained that "Harry will also inevitably meet some challenges along the way which require him to adjust his thinking and plans."

"The Full Moon on 26 October flashes across the royal family's charts, picking up Harry's Pluto, planet of powerful transformation," she added.

Diana's former further predicted, "This is likely to focus his mind on his position within the family, with a ripple effect through the rest of the year."

"Harry strives to negotiate his role and is set to come up with a solution before the end of 2026," she concluded.

Princess Beatrice decision against disgraced dad Andrew receives praise

Princess Beatrice decision against disgraced dad Andrew receives praise
Kate Middleton seeks William’s approval to fulfil heartfelt wish for Harry

Kate Middleton seeks William’s approval to fulfil heartfelt wish for Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer major setback as another key aide quits job

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer major setback as another key aide quits job
King Charles shares special video after Christmas celebration at Sandringham

King Charles shares special video after Christmas celebration at Sandringham
Prince George's 'granny Diana' moment this Christmas sparks outrage

Prince George's 'granny Diana' moment this Christmas sparks outrage
Prince William determinant to cause financial troubles for Prince Harry

Prince William determinant to cause financial troubles for Prince Harry
Meghan Markle hit with shocking setback from Netflix on Christmas

Meghan Markle hit with shocking setback from Netflix on Christmas

Inside Andrew's 'lonely' Christmas as Beatrice, Eugenie join King Charles

Inside Andrew's 'lonely' Christmas as Beatrice, Eugenie join King Charles
King Charles stresses on 'peace, forgiveness and resilience' in Christmas message

King Charles stresses on 'peace, forgiveness and resilience' in Christmas message

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join Royal Family for Christmas service at Sandringham

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join Royal Family for Christmas service at Sandringham
Meghan Markle sends personal letter before King Charles' Christmas message

Meghan Markle sends personal letter before King Charles' Christmas message
King Charles wishes 'happy birthday' to Princess Alexandra with adorable photo

King Charles wishes 'happy birthday' to Princess Alexandra with adorable photo

Popular News

Zoë Kravitz makes major move for Harry Styles as romance rumours explode

Zoë Kravitz makes major move for Harry Styles as romance rumours explode
24 minutes ago
Kris Jenner publicly acknowledges Timothée Chalamet after sweet Christmas nod

Kris Jenner publicly acknowledges Timothée Chalamet after sweet Christmas nod
an hour ago
Aryna Sabalenka ‘excited’ for face-off against Kyrgios at ‘Battle of the Sexes’

Aryna Sabalenka ‘excited’ for face-off against Kyrgios at ‘Battle of the Sexes’
3 hours ago