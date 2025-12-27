Entertainment
Jordyn Woods announces engagement with Karl-Anthony Towns

The couple, who went public in September 2020, have announced their engagement after five years of relationship

Jordyn Woods and NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns are finally getting married soon!

Taking to Instagram on December 25, the 28-year-old announced her engagement with the love of her life Karl-Anthony Towns with a romantic Instagram post.

Woods captioned the photos, “Marry Christmas.”


For the special moment, Woods opted for an all-white look, wearing a fuzzy coat layered over a silky ivory gown.

She further flaunted her gorgeous engagement ring with a large emerald-cut diamond, which captured tremendous attention.

Woods and Towns, who currently plays for the New York Knicks, have been together for five years.

The adorable duo went public in September 2020. At the time, Woods wrote, “I found you, then I found me,” while Towns shared a heartfelt caption calling her “the light of all lights.”

Shortly the post went viral, fans and celebrities flocked to the comments section to shower wishes and love for the newly-engaged couple.

Bella Hadid commented, “OMG!!! Congrats sweet girl!!!!!!”

Simon Biles wrote, “congrats bby”

A fan commented, “Congratulations!!! So happy for you guys!! You have us all melting on the perfect day!!.”

The engagement marks the beginning of a beautiful chapter of longtime couple's life, who have remained a strong presence both on and off social media.

