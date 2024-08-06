Royal Family releases emotional video after Meghan Markle's sombre confession

The Royal Family delighted fans with a heart warming video of the Duchess of Edinburg, Sophie Capewell, after Meghan Markle's emotional confession.
On Monday, Team GB clinched its first gold medal in track cycling at the Paris Olympics with a victory in the women's team sprint and Sophie was there to witness it.
The event saw the world record broken five times during the session.
Team GB, consisting of Emma Finucane, Sophie Capewell, and Katy Marchant, set a new world record with a time of 45.186 seconds, securing a win over New Zealand.
While, Germany took home the bronze medal.
This marked Britain’s first gold in this event since it was introduced to the Olympic program in London 2012.
Shortly after Team GB's historic win, Sophie Capewell, who serves as the patron of the British Cycling Federation, was seen celebrating passionately in the stands of the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome.
In the video shared by Royal Family's instagram account on Tuesday, she was seen moving to tears of joy.
The video of Sophie celebrating the victory was accompanied by a message, "A huge congratulations to Finucane, Sophie Capewell, and Katy Marchant from your very proud Patron!"
