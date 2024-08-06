Royal

Royal Family releases emotional video after Meghan Markle's sombre confession

Buckingham Palace shared first post after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new interview

  • August 06, 2024


The Royal Family delighted fans with a heart warming video of the Duchess of Edinburg, Sophie Capewell, after Meghan Markle's emotional confession.

On Monday, Team GB clinched its first gold medal in track cycling at the Paris Olympics with a victory in the women's team sprint and Sophie was there to witness it.

The event saw the world record broken five times during the session.

Team GB, consisting of Emma Finucane, Sophie Capewell, and Katy Marchant, set a new world record with a time of 45.186 seconds, securing a win over New Zealand.

While, Germany took home the bronze medal.

This marked Britain’s first gold in this event since it was introduced to the Olympic program in London 2012.

Shortly after Team GB's historic win, Sophie Capewell, who serves as the patron of the British Cycling Federation, was seen celebrating passionately in the stands of the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome.

In the video shared by Royal Family's instagram account on Tuesday, she was seen moving to tears of joy.

The video of Sophie celebrating the victory was accompanied by a message, "A huge congratulations to Finucane, Sophie Capewell, and Katy Marchant from your very proud Patron!"

This video comes hot over the heels of Meghan Markle's sombre confession, who once again reflected on the dark times of her life, when she was dealing with suicidal thoughts.

In her new interview with CBS, the Duchess of Sussex with her husband Prince Harry opened up about their time in England, when she wanted to die, because of strict media scrutiny, bullying and online hate.

Royal News

King Charles opens first royal maze in 300 years as love ode to Queen Camilla
Princess Leonor confirms new duty on outing with Queen Letizia
Princess Kate warns King Charles in her powerful message
King Charles ‘hates’ Prince Harry diverting attention with ‘fake royal tours’
Queen Camilla disagreed with King Charles' decision to reveal cancer diagnosis
Princess Sophie welcomes baby after fainting at her wedding
Meghan Markle caught side-eyeing Prince Harry in new interview
Princess Kate, Prince William to attend Paris Olympics this week?
Meghan Markle ready for new challenges after Netflix collaboration with Prince Harry
Princess Anne becomes ‘role model’ for Kate and William’s daughter Charlotte
Kate Middleton 'determined' to uphold key family rule amid cancer battle
Prince William and Prince Harry to put differences aside at uncle's funeral