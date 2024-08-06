World

Who is Tim Walz? Kamala Harris' choice for 2024 running mate

  • by Web Desk
  • August 06, 2024
Kamala Harris has officially selected Tim Walz, the Governor of Minnesota, as her running mate for the 2024 presidential race on Tuesday, 6 August.

This choice comes after speculation centered around Walz and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Who is Tim Walz?

Tim Walz, a former high school teacher and football coach in Mankato, Minnesota, has a strong background in education.

He demonstrated his commitment to LGBTQ+ rights as early as 1999 by advising his school's inaugural gay-straight alliance chapter.

His wife, Gwen Walz, also an educator, has worked in various educational settings, including public, alternative, and migrant schools, as well as prisons.

The couple has two children, Hope and Gus. Walz is a practicing Lutheran, reflecting the faith of about 20% of Minnesota's population.

Walz’s political career began in 2006 when he won a congressional seat in a Republican-leaning district. He served in Congress for 12 years before becoming Minnesota’s governor in 2018, a position he was re-elected to in 2022.

His tenure as governor has been marked by progressive policies such as free school meals, paid family leave, and increased child tax credits.

He is known for his strong support of President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and has been a key figure in Democratic attacks on Republican nominee Donald Trump.

