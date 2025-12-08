Earl Spencer reflects on family estate amid girlfriend, ex-wife's fallout

Earl Charles Spencer's estranged wife and his girlfriend have ended an explosive and heated legal battle!
As reported by The Telegraph, Cat Jarman sued Countess Spencer for allegedly revealing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis to employees and friends.
Lady Spencer's decision to settle the claim highlights the shocking legal battle that had been expected to cost over £2 million.
She will now be liable for a significant portion of Prof Jarman's legal costs.
The settlement was announced in a written judgement handed down by the High Court's family division, where the Countess and the Earl, who were married for 13 years and have a daughter, are undergoing separate arbitration proceedings.
Prof Jarman, a Norwegian archaeologist who has been dating the brother of the late Diana for around 18 months, claimed her privacy was "seriously violated" when her medical information was shared without her consent.
In a statement, she noted, "As someone living with MS, I have the unquestionable right to decide when and how to share such sensitive details."
Prof Jarman said she regarded Lady Spencer's decision to agree a settlement as "a clear vindication" of her legal action and said she was "relieved" the matter would be close.
The legal battle began last October, when Jarman sued Karen Spencer for the misuse of private information, accusing her of telling an array of friends and employees about the medical condition.
Lady Spencer, a Canadian philanthropist, had robustly defended herself against the allegations, indicating that she was prepared to fight the claim at all costs, and was being represented by David Sherborne, Prince Harry's barrister.