Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo share heartfelt goodbyes to 'Wicked' roles

Ariana Grande is over the moon after scoring big in the 2025 Golden Globe nominations.
The singer-turned-actress, who recently garnered global praise for her exceptional role as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, has reacted to her recent career milestone after the 83rd annual nominations were announced ahead of the awards gala.
In the joint post with the musical-fantasy film’s official Instagram account, the proud movie makers stated in the caption that Grande "has been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Female Actor in a Motion Picture."
In addition to the Brighter Days Ahead actress, her co-star, Cynthia Erivo, was also picked as a Leading Actress in a Motion Picture and Musical or Comedy for her exceptional contribution as Elphaba in the second instalment of the recently released movie.
With this nomination, Erivo has become the first female Black actor to be nominated twice for the biggest category in the highly anticipated awards ceremony of the year.
This career milestone marked Ariana Grande’s second nomination, as she first bagged the opportunity in December last year for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s new movie, Wicked: For Good, premiered on November 21, 2025.