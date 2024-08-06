SZA gives shocking update about her stage performances: DETAILS

SZA has a major update to share with her fans!
On Monday, August 5, the Slime You Out singer took to her official X (formerly Twitter) handle to share a big update with her fans and followers.
“Yesterday was my last show for a while. Finally bout to get my life together, thank you, God,” wrote the Grammy winner, who last performed in Montreal the night before.
This announcement comes after the Kill Bill singer’s rigorous touring schedule, with the singer performing since early 2023 and having completed 63 shows globally as a part of her SOS tour.
SZA recently concluded her concerts in London and Dublin, after which the All the Stars hitmaker performed on August 2 for the Chicago crowd at Lollapalooza 2024.
Moreover, the Crowd Pleasers artist has two more concerts lined up in the Middle East in November, which will include Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates as the tour stops.
While performing in Chicago, SZA was noted performing an unreleased track, Cry Baby, which she informed “is not out, but it will be.”
Furthermore, the Just Us singer has been dropping hints about her upcoming album “Lana, which features her new and unheard tracks.