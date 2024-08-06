Bangladesh cricket team’s tour to Pakistan in doubt amid 'major' domestic unrest

Sports

  • by Web Desk
  • August 06, 2024
Bangladesh's two-Test series against Pakistan, scheduled to begin on August 21 in Rawalpindi, faces uncertainty due to severe domestic unrest in Bangladesh, following the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The series, which includes matches in Rawalpindi (August 21-25) and Karachi (August 30-September 3), is in doubt as the current turmoil in Bangladesh complicates the national team's travel plans.

As per multiple outlets, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has yet to confirm the team's travel plans, and the ongoing instability has raised concerns about the series going ahead as scheduled.

A PCB source stated, "The PCB has offered to host the Bangladeshi team in Rawalpindi and provide training facilities to ensure the series proceeds, but the BCB has not responded."

Reports indicate that some senior Bangladeshi cricketers have faced attacks on their homes, further complicating the situation.

The BCB had already postponed the arrival of the Bangladesh A team by 48 hours, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the series.

PCB source added, "The BCB is experiencing significant operational difficulties. With the BCB president leaving the country, normal communication and operations have been disrupted."

