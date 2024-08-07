Royal

King Charles ‘hates’ Prince Harry diverting attention with ‘fake royal tours’

  • August 07, 2024
King Charles acknowledges that the royals can’t get ahead of Prince Harry’s “fake royal tours” these days, but he’s reportedly “tired” of it.

According to OK Magazine, Meghan Markle and her husband are packing up for a trip to Colombia, meanwhile Your Majesty’s side is getting ready to commence its summer break in Scotland.

This timing clash would make the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex take half the public attention away from King Charles’ yearly exclusive stay at the Balmoral Castle, where the entire family gathers.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said, “The institution does need this oxygen. There’s also no doubt that Prince Harry discovered this in what I would describe as their faux royal tour to Nigeria.”

“They’ve shown in the last couple of weeks they’re not afraid to bring up material that would embarrass the royal family or refer to rifts with it,” he added.

But King Charles can’t possibly rival with Meghan Markle and her hubby because the number of active royal members has decrease and he himself isn’t making as many public appearances due to cancer.

“It’s going to take an enormous amount of publicity and the royal family will not be able to match that in any way that I can foresee," Richard Fitzwilliams pointed out. 

