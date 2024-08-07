Royal

Princess Kate warns King Charles in her powerful message

  by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
Princess Kate has made her stance unmistakably clear to King Charles, emphasizing that the recent decision took "a lot of courage."

As per the new royal book the Princess of Wales told her father-in-law, King Charles, that she intended to prioritize her family above all else when defining her royal role within the Firm,

The royal author Robert Jobson, of Catherine: The Princess of Wales told Hello! Magazine, "With her children, she made it very clear to both the late Queen and to the Prince of Wales, as he was – now the King – that she's not going to be rushed into doing things that she doesn't necessarily want to do."

He added, "That takes quite a lot of courage, because you're in a very alien world.”

The royal author continued, "I think she realises that she only has one shot at this. She's got three young children, and they have to come first."

Robert thinks Kate is correct to put her family and privacy first while she still has the opportunity, while she continues her cancer rehabilitation.

He noted, "She's very calm," adding "She's a person who wants to find solutions and rise above the noise and the drama, and I think, given what she's gone through, you don't want to waste any time on noise, on drama, when you've had anything to do with your health.

The author also mentioned, "You live day by day; you do the things you want to do,” adding, "Her children are very, very young. This is a time she won't get back again.

He stated, "The difference between her and other people is that, in your career, you may have different phases. With her career, it's only going to get more and more official."

Royal News

King Charles opens first royal maze in 300 years as love ode to Queen Camilla
Princess Leonor confirms new duty on outing with Queen Letizia
King Charles ‘hates’ Prince Harry diverting attention with ‘fake royal tours’
Queen Camilla disagreed with King Charles' decision to reveal cancer diagnosis
Princess Sophie welcomes baby after fainting at her wedding
Meghan Markle caught side-eyeing Prince Harry in new interview
Princess Kate, Prince William to attend Paris Olympics this week?
Royal Family releases emotional video after Meghan Markle's sombre confession
Meghan Markle ready for new challenges after Netflix collaboration with Prince Harry
Princess Anne becomes ‘role model’ for Kate and William’s daughter Charlotte
Kate Middleton 'determined' to uphold key family rule amid cancer battle
Prince William and Prince Harry to put differences aside at uncle's funeral