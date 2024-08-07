Entertainment

Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?

Ananya Panday is reportedly dating a former model named Walker Blanco after Aditya Roy Kapur split

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
Ananya Panday has reportedly given love another chance! 

According to the latest buzz by Bombay Times, the CTRL actress has been involved in former model Walker Blanco after her alleged breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur. 

It has also been stated that the new lovers graced the Ambani's grand wedding bash together. 

Further sources claimed that the Gehraiyaan star had Walker as her potential date for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Italy cruise bash. 

An insider revealed, "She was not even hiding it. There were multiple people who even saw them dancing together when a romantic song was being played. It is too new for the two to make it official." 

For the unversed, the internet was quick to notice that  Ananya and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya have started following each other on Instagram days after joyfully grooving together at the Ambani bash. 

Her high-profile breakup with the Malang star became the topic of gossip. 

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya Panday officially announced upcoming Netflix movie CTRL, the cyber-thrilled poised to release on October 4, 2024.

Sabrina Carpenter hails BFF Taylor Swift as ‘rockstar’