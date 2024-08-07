Entertainment

Blake Lively shares how she and Ryan Reynolds keep their marriage strong

The 'It Ends With Us' star reveals the reason behind strong relationship with Ryan Reynolds

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
Blake Lively has opened up about the secret to her enduring marriage with husband Ryan Reynolds, revealing the key to their strong relationship.

The It Ends With Us star quipped that his mother-in-law Tammy Reynolds is the reason they have remained together for more than ten years.

In an interview with The Sun that was published on Tuesday, she laughed and joked, referring to the Deadpool star’s mother, saying, "She's very controlling."

Lively continued, “No, she's the best. I'm so lucky,” adding another playful remark, the Gossip Girl star shared, “The only reason I'm with him is to be with her.”

Over the years, Tammy has accompanied her daughter-in-law to several A-list events.

Her last sighting with the duo was at the It Ends With Us movie premiere.

Based on Colleen Hoover's romantic novel of the same name, the film is scheduled for release on August 8.

In addition to Lively, the film stars Jenny Slate, Justin Baldoni, and Brandon Sklenar.’

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds married in 2012 and they share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, plus 1-year-old son Olin.

Entertainment News

Anne Hathaway marks 'Princess Diaries 2's 20th anniversary with Kelly Clarkson tribute
Taylor Swift takes final decision about future with Travis Kelce
Elliot Page credits 'The Umbrella Academy' for profound impact on life
Ryan Reynolds' romantic gesture that won Blake Lively's heart: REVEALED
Halsey reveals heartbreaking miscarriage during concert
Kourtney Kardashian, son Rocky exude bossy vibes in new photo
BTS’ Suga breaks silence for first time on DUI Incident
‘Beef’ star Patti Yasutake breathes her last at 70
Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?
Sajal Aly debuts French bangs in new post
Sabrina Carpenter feels 'grateful' towards beau Barry Keoghan
Kendall Jenner navigates hardships of her modelling career