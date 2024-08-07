Blake Lively shares how she and Ryan Reynolds keep their marriage strong

Blake Lively has opened up about the secret to her enduring marriage with husband Ryan Reynolds, revealing the key to their strong relationship.
The It Ends With Us star quipped that his mother-in-law Tammy Reynolds is the reason they have remained together for more than ten years.
In an interview with The Sun that was published on Tuesday, she laughed and joked, referring to the Deadpool star’s mother, saying, "She's very controlling."
Lively continued, “No, she's the best. I'm so lucky,” adding another playful remark, the Gossip Girl star shared, “The only reason I'm with him is to be with her.”
Over the years, Tammy has accompanied her daughter-in-law to several A-list events.
Her last sighting with the duo was at the It Ends With Us movie premiere.
Based on Colleen Hoover's romantic novel of the same name, the film is scheduled for release on August 8.
In addition to Lively, the film stars Jenny Slate, Justin Baldoni, and Brandon Sklenar.’
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds married in 2012 and they share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, plus 1-year-old son Olin.