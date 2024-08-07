Babar Azam praises Arshad Nadeem's Olympic final qualification feat

Babar Azam cheered on Arshad Nadeem after he qualified for the final round at the 2024 Paris Games.
The Pakistani star praised Nadeem in his Instagram, saying, “We are all cheering for you (Arshad Nadeem) in the finals. Bring home the glory.”
Nadeem is the last remaining Pakistani athlete in the Paris Games and the only one who has qualified for the finals at the Olympics.
Now the entire nation is pinning faith on Nadeem to bring home Pakistan's first Olympic gold medal in 32 years.
Moreover, Nadeem qualified for the finals on Tuesday, August 6, after launching a massive throw of 86.59 meters at Stade de France.
After qualifying for the finals, the 27-year-old Nadeem, in a video message on Dawn, said, “Allah has blessed me with a lot of honour, thanks to your prayers. I have qualified for the [javelin] finals of the Paris 2024 Olympics; this is the result of your prayers.”
He further added, “I’m ecstatic that with the help of your prayers, I qualified for the final in my first throw only. Please continue praying for me.”
The athlete requested, “Please continue praying for me so I can perform my best and win a medal for Pakistan.”
Nadeem will play the finals on Thursday, August 8, at 11:25 pm PST.