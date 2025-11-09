Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release date revealed 

Sports

Subscribers to PC or Xbox Game Pass will be able to play Black Ops 7 without paying any extra cost

  By Syeda Fazeelat
The global launch of the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is slated on November 14, 2025, the direct sequel to Black Ops 6 and one of 2025’s most anticipated FPS titles.

Despite competition from Battlefield 6, the forthcoming game is likely to take the internet by storm with its compelling features and addictive gameplay, especially with its day-one launch on Xbox Game Pass.

Black Ops 7 launches some fresh content with its new open-world PvE co-op mode, Endgame, which supports up to 32 players. Players will be required to complete missions, combat bosses, and extract loot while navigating a plenty of obstacles in a high-risk setup.

A recent leak suggested Endgame will be unlocked following the completion of the first 11 campaign missions.

It’s set in Avalon, a Mediterranean city where players, part of JSOC, battle The Guild, a criminal faction using robotic soldiers. The official launch and developer deep dive for Endgame are scheduled for November 10, just a few days ahead of official release.

With latest updates, Endgame could gain significant traction from even nontraditional Call of Duty fans.

It is pertinent to mention subscribers to PC or Xbox Game Pass can play Black Ops 7 without paying any extra cost, while dedicated fans can preorder from different retailers before its official launch.

