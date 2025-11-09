Lionel Messi transfer speculation soars after Turkish club drop major hint

Galatasaray eyes a blockbuster signing as president hints at a possible Lionel Messi move.
Dursun Ozbek believed that he could convince Messi to join as the club has been very successful in recent Turkish seasons, as per Goal.
Galatasaray has been very successful in Turkish football recently, winning three titles in a row and setting a record with 102 points in the 2023-24 season.
The club has a strong history of signing well-known football players with big names including Mauro Icardi, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, Wilfried Zaha and Dries Mertens.
When asked about rumours linking Messi to the club, Ozbek was quoted by Fanatik, "Did you say Messi? Galatasaray's most successful point is the transfers it has made."
The player continued, "We have raised the level of success to a high level, so you can easily ask the Messi question. While doing all this, we have achieved a good financial situation and we are not doing anything that will disrupt this."
Ozbek believes they have created strong and successful football team through player transfer and claim that the club made the "highest transfer in the history of Turkish football."
Messi is a major player and has a massive impact on Inter Miami since joining 2023, helping the team win major trophies.