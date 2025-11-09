Carlos Alcaraz eyes world No.1 spot after dominant victory at ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz began his bid for a first ATP Finals trophy on Sunday, November 9 with a remarkable victory.
The 22-year-old Spaniard defeated Australian Alex de Minaur with a score of 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 in a match that lasted one hour and 40 minutes in Turin, Italy.
Alcaraz started the match strongly with some brilliant and powerful shots against De Minaur.
However, he also made some errors in the first set but despite this, the player managed to win that set.
In the second set, both the players broke each other's serve three times in a row and then Alcaraz hit three great winning shots and eventually won the match.
After winning the match, the tennis star expressed, "I've been struggling in the past three years to come to the end of the year with energy and motivation. This year is a little bit different," as per BBC Sports.
He added, "I'm really proud about the way I've been doing things to come here with motivation. I'm really excited and looking forward to playing great tennis, and giving myself a shot to try to win this tournament."
Alcaraz is close to finishing the year as the world's top-ranked tennis star.
To secure the No. 1 spot again, which Jannik Sinner recently took after winning the Paris Masters title, he needs to either reach the final of the ATP Finals or win all his group-stage matches.