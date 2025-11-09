Sports

David Beckham celebrates knighthood with 'exclusive' friends’ bash

David Beckham was awarded the knighthood by King Charles for his contributions to sports and charitable work

  By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
David Beckham celebrates knighthood with 'exclusive' friends’ bash

Sir David Beckham rang in his knighthood with lavish champagne-fuelled celebration with his close friends.

Beckham was awarded the knighthood by King Charles for his contributions to sports and charitable work earlier this week in Berkshire.

Beckham, who was included on the King's Birthday Honours list earlier this year, shared an emotional statement on his social media account after being knighted, in which he wrote, "I can't even begin to describe what a special day it is for me today, a boy born in East London, to receive a Knighthood from His Majesty The King."

He expressed his gratitude to his family, teammates and fans, calling the knighthood "truly humbling" and a moment he "could never have dreamed would happen to me."

The former footballer threw a private party for about 30 guests at a pub in Charlbury including his close friends Gary Neville, an English commentator and former coach and a film director Guy Ritchie, according to The Sun.

At the party, guests enjoyed a lavish meal with oysters, barbecued lamb and roast potatoes, along with drinks such as expensive rose wine, beer, margaritas and espresso martinis.

The outlet further revealed that Beckham's son Cruz performed a special song about his dad being knighted.

Afterwards, the guests sang along to famous songs by Oasis and The Rolling Stones while Beckham joined in by dancing.

Earlier in the week, Beckham celebrated his knighthood by having a lively party with his friend Gordon Ramsay at Ramsay's restaurant in Chelsea.

