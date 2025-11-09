Paul Tagliabue, former NFL Commissioner dies at 84

Sports

Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue died at the age of 84 on Sunday, November 9.

According to the family, he passed away due to heart failure which was mode more serious by Parkinson's Disease.

Tagliabue became NFL commissioner in 1989 and remained in the role until 2006.

He was recognized for his impact on football by being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

Since 1960, the NFL has only had three commissioners including Pete Rozelle, Tagliabue and the current commissioner Roger Goodell.

Goodell issued a statement after Tagliabue's passing, saying, "Paul was the ultimate steward of the game -- tall in stature, humble in presence and decisive in his loyalty to the NFL. He viewed every challenge and opportunity through the lens of what was best for the greater good."

Goodell added: "I am forever grateful and proud to have Paul as my friend and mentor. I cherished the innumerable hours we spent together where he helped shape me as an executive but also as a man, husband and father."

Tagliabue also served as chairman of the board of directors at Georgetown University from 2009 to 2015.

He is survived by his wife, Chandler and their children Drew and Emily.

