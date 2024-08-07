Entertainment

Halsey reveals heartbreaking miscarriage during concert

Halsey laid bare her long journey to motherhood, marked by two miscarriages and 8-year struggle with fertility

  August 07, 2024
Halsey has opened up about her grueling 8-year struggle with fertility, including two devastating miscarriages within 12 months.

In an emotional interview on the SHE MD podcast, the Without Me singer spoke candidly about her heart wrenching journey, including miscarrying during a concert.

"I miscarried during a concert. I started miscarrying before the show ... And I was in a really tough position because it was really early on in my career and there was a lot attached to the show," she revealed.

She went on to share, "There was a corporate partner, there was a greater media entity partner, but more importantly than that to me, there were a thousand kids who waited all day long to get into this show and see me."

Halsey further revealed that she courageously performed a 45-minute concert while experiencing a miscarriage, wearing an adult diaper to manage the bleeding. 

Despite the physical and emotional pain, she took the stage and delivered a powerful show.

Tragically, this was not an isolated incident, as Halsey revealed that she suffered another miscarriage shortly after.

"I had two within the same year. I remember thinking to myself, 'I'm 20 years old. I should be able to carry a baby,” she added.

Halsey's fertility struggles were further complicated by her diagnoses with lupus, endometriosis, and a T-Cell disorder.

However, Halsey finally welcomed her son Ender with ex-boyfriend Alev Aydin in 2021.

She is currently in a relationship with actor Avan Jogia.

Anne Hathaway marks 'Princess Diaries 2's 20th anniversary with Kelly Clarkson tribute
Taylor Swift takes final decision about future with Travis Kelce
Elliot Page credits 'The Umbrella Academy' for profound impact on life
Ryan Reynolds' romantic gesture that won Blake Lively's heart: REVEALED
Kourtney Kardashian, son Rocky exude bossy vibes in new photo
Blake Lively shares how she and Ryan Reynolds keep their marriage strong
BTS’ Suga breaks silence for first time on DUI Incident
‘Beef’ star Patti Yasutake breathes her last at 70
Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?
Sajal Aly debuts French bangs in new post
Sabrina Carpenter feels 'grateful' towards beau Barry Keoghan
Kendall Jenner navigates hardships of her modelling career