Prince William shows disdain over Prince Harry's big share in royal treasure

Prince William is reportedly 'disgusted' by the news that Prince Harry is poised to take millions back to Montecito.
When Harry turns 40 next month, the Duke of Sussex will inherit an incredible £7 million from his great-grandmother.
The money comes from a trust fund that the Queen Mother established for her grandchildren, putting most of her estimated £70 million in wealth into it, of which Harry will receive about 10%.
According to GB News, the future King of England already benefits financially from the Duchy of Cornwall estate, therefore the former working royal's portion is "larger than his brother's."
A source told Closer, “William's pretty disgusted that once again Harry's going to be cashing out and taking millions back to his Montecito home without lifting a finger for it.
The tipster revealed, “There's nothing he can do about it, aside from shaking his head, but if it were up to him, Harry would not be getting this payday.”
They added, “William doesn't think his brother is in any position to be getting this handout and he's letting it be known that he thinks it's a pretty rotten situation.”