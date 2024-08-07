Royal

Prince William shows disdain over Prince Harry's big share in royal treasure

The Duke of Sussex will inherit an incredible amount from his great-grandmother's fund in next month

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
Prince William shows disdain over Prince Harrys big share in royal treasure
Prince William shows disdain over Prince Harry's big share in royal treasure

Prince William is reportedly 'disgusted' by the news that Prince Harry is poised to take millions back to Montecito.

When Harry turns 40 next month, the Duke of Sussex will inherit an incredible £7 million from his great-grandmother.

The money comes from a trust fund that the Queen Mother established for her grandchildren, putting most of her estimated £70 million in wealth into it, of which Harry will receive about 10%.

According to GB News, the future King of England already benefits financially from the Duchy of Cornwall estate, therefore the former working royal's portion is "larger than his brother's."

A source told Closer, “William's pretty disgusted that once again Harry's going to be cashing out and taking millions back to his Montecito home without lifting a finger for it.

The tipster revealed, “There's nothing he can do about it, aside from shaking his head, but if it were up to him, Harry would not be getting this payday.”

They added, “William doesn't think his brother is in any position to be getting this handout and he's letting it be known that he thinks it's a pretty rotten situation.”

King Charles, Prince William finally 'pleased' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles, Prince William finally 'pleased' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Texas middle school bans all-black outfits citing mental health concerns

Texas middle school bans all-black outfits citing mental health concerns
Elon Musk and Donald Trump team up for 'exclusive' interview

Elon Musk and Donald Trump team up for 'exclusive' interview
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions

King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions

Royal News

King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
King Charles, Prince William finally 'pleased' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Princess Kate return seen as key to revitalizing royal family’s future
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday comemoration plan REVEALED
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Meghan Markle’s major blunder causes significant failure in new venture
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Princess Mette-Marit postpones Olympics due to son’s alleged arrest
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Kate Middleton’s 'brush with mortality' leaves her re-evaluating priorities
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
King Charles opens first royal maze in 300 years as love ode to Queen Camilla
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Princess Leonor confirms new duty on outing with Queen Letizia
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Princess Kate warns King Charles in her powerful message
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
King Charles ‘hates’ Prince Harry diverting attention with ‘fake royal tours’
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Queen Camilla disagreed with King Charles' decision to reveal cancer diagnosis
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Princess Sophie welcomes baby after fainting at her wedding