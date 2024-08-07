Pakistan extends support to Bangladesh's people, hails their 'resilient spirit’

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOAF) issued its first official statement on the situation in Bangladesh on Wednesday, August 7.
MOAF statement read, “The government and people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the people of Bangladesh, sincerely hoping for a peaceful and swift return to normalcy. We are confident that the resilient spirit and unity of the Bangladeshi people will lead them towards a harmonious future.”
Pakistan’s solidarity message came after the long-standing Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, stepped down from her position due to widespread deadly and violent protests.
The Bangladeshi students have been protesting for almost a month. The demonstrations that began to abandon government job quotas turned into an anti-government movement that forced Hasina to resign from office after 15 years in power and leave the country.
Moreover, Hindustan Times reported that the army chief, president, politicians, and student leaders decided to dissolve the parliament.
Meanwhile, Nobel laureate and economist Muhammad Yunus is expected to become the chief advisor of the new interim government upon the request of student protestors.