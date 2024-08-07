Meghan Markle’s major blunder causes significant failure in new venture

Meghan Markle is reportedly facing a challenging period as her recent "critical mistake" is expected to leave the duchess grappling with significant difficulties.
In March, the Duchess of Sussex announced her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and sent her first product of strawberry jam to 50 influencers to taste test.
The reports suggested that a rose wine line would probably be introduced before the jams.
Considering how many celebrities have launched their own lines of carbonated drinks, it would make financial sense for Meghan to launch her first product as a wine, according to sources.
In terms of profitability, wines are a more marketable and profitable product than jam.
Speaking on behalf of Betfred, Kayley Cornelius said: “Meghan is running before she can walk when it comes to her new brand American Riviera Orchard. It’s clear that the Duchess is trying to sell a certain lifestyle with the array of projects and products that she currently has in the pipeline, but her communication strategy is almost cryptic as she and her team are failing to speak to their audience directly.”
The PR officer added, “You can't sell a lifestyle without fostering a community, and the Duchess is making a critical mistake by not nurturing the online community she has already accumulated. Instead, we have seen a surge of influencers posting about the products. While influencer marketing can be effective, it only works when consumers feel they can join in.”
She also said, “Meghan is entering highly saturated markets, such as wine and jam, where brand loyalty is significant. It can be challenging to persuade customers to switch from what they know, and she'll struggle to gain traction without showcasing what makes her products unique.”
With more than 600,000 followers, Cornelius said that the account has not been able to reach its full potential. She took issue with the brand because it appeared to be "dormant" on the internet and because it didn't offer any product details; the company last posted on March 14.